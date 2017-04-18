Pre-trial begins in BPI lawsuit against ABC - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pre-trial begins in BPI lawsuit against ABC

By Keith Bliven, News Director
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

Pre-trial arguments are being heard in Elk Point, South Dakota in the Beef Products Inc. lawsuit against the ABC Network.
    
Those arguments began Tuesday morning at the Union County Court House.
    
BPI based in Dakota Dunes filed the lawsuit against ABC in 2012.
    
The company said ABC's multiple reports misled consumers into believing its lean, finely textured beef product was unsafe and led to plant closures and layoffs.
    
The pre-trial arguments are expected to conclude on Thursday.
    
Jury selection is expected to begin at the end of May.

