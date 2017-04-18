Rainfall totals exceed an inch in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rainfall totals exceed an inch in Siouxland

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
(KTIV) -

Thunderstorms rumbled through early Tuesday morning as a cold front raced through the viewing area. It was a rather quick mover but there were some heavy rains associated with the passage as it moved through. Orange City was a winner in terms of heaviest rain, where 1.14" was recorded. The totals were rather spotty in nature but where the stronger storms ripped through, there were some torrential rains. The front has moved east and sunshine will be with us through the rest of the daylight hours on Tuesday.

