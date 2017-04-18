Funeral arrangements made for Fillenwarth Beach Resort's owner, - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Funeral arrangements made for Fillenwarth Beach Resort's owner, Julie Fillenwarth

Posted:
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) -

On Fillenwarth Beach Resort's Facebook page, they shared the news Julie Fillenwarth died on Friday, April 14. 

Julie died after a battle with cancer. Julie owned Fillenwarth Beach Resort with her sister Lynn. 

In the post, it said, "The resort will continue on as Julie would want, with a smile on our faces and Julie in our hearts." 

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 18 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Arnolds Park Roof Garden.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roof Garden, with a reception following at the Arnolds Park Pavilion.

Read Julie's obituary here: http://www.henryolsonfuneral.com/book-of-memories/2900680/Fillenwarth-Julie/obituary.php

