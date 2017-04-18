Nebraska measure to keep teen parents in school advances - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska measure to keep teen parents in school advances

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A bill that would require schools to accommodate pregnant and parenting students is headed to a final vote in the Nebraska Legislature despite opposition from rural lawmakers.

Senators advanced the bill Tuesday after defeating an amendment backed by conservative lawmakers that would remove most of the requirements.

Opponents argue the measure is an unfunded mandate on school districts.

The bill would require schools to give breastfeeding students a space to express and store milk and adopt written policies for how to handle absences and coursework.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, says the measure's requirements are necessary to ensure teen parents have the flexibility they need to raise children and finish high school.

