Closing notice for driver exam stations in South Dakota

All South Dakota state driver exam stations will be closed for two days later this month.



Director Jane Schrank says the stations will be closed Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. The only station usually open on Saturdays is in Sioux Falls.



The closure is a yearly event and is needed for the annual employee training.



"Outside of inclement weather or holidays, we very rarely close the driver exam stations, but we also value training for employees," Schrank says. "We want to let the public know now so they can come to the exam station beforehand or renew online."



Schrank reminds people that they have 180 days prior to the expiration date of their license to renew. For information about online renewal or what documents are needed for a license renewal and a list of exam stations, click on to: http://dps.sd.gov/licensing/driver_licensing/.



The Driver Licensing program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

