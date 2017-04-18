Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game extended to 2023

The Cy-Hawk Series football game has been extended through 2023.

The state of Iowa’s annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game has been extended two years.

Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard and Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta announced today that a contract extension was signed to continue the series through 2023.

The two-year extension begins in 2022 after the current contract expires in 2021. Iowa State will travel to Kinnick Stadium in 2022 and will play host to the in-state rivalry in Jack Trice Stadium in 2023.

The teams first met in 1894 and the series resumed annually in 1977 after a 43-year hiatus. Iowa holds a 42-22 advantage in the series. Since 1998, Iowa State has a 10-9 edge. Iowa won in 2016, 42-3, at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa State will play host to Iowa on Sept. 9 this season.