Morningside takes GPAC softball and baseball honors

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Morningside College) -

Morningside College’s Rachel Henks, a senior from Lee’s Summit, Mo., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Henks, who received the honor for the third week in a row, pitched back-to-back three-hit shutouts to lead the Mustangs to a doubleheader sweep of Northwestern College on April 11 in Sioux City. Henks had one walk and 10 strikeouts in the Mustangs’ 2-0 victory in the opener and had no walks and four strikeouts when Morningside won the nightcap 3-0.

She has won each of her last seven starts to raise her season’s record to 21-5 with a 1.71 earned run average. Henks has a 0.52 ERA and three shutouts over her last four starts.

Morningside College’s Nathan DeChaine, a junior third baseman from Brainerd, Minn., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week for April 10-16.

DeChaine collected five hits in 13 at-bats for a .385 batting average with three home runs and eight RBIs to help lead the Mustangs to a 3-1 week, including a perfect 3-0 slate in the GPAC with three wins against Mount Marty College.

DeChaine went three-for-four with two home runs and four RBIs in the Mustangs’ 11-7 loss against fifth-ranked Bellevue University. He slugged a home run in last Saturday’s 10-6 victory against Mount Marty to give him five home runs in a six-game stretch.

