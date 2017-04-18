Sergeant Bluff sees residential growth

Sergeant Bluff is growing, and that means new housing is popping up as well.

Residential growth can be seen all across the community.

"We're seeing a continued demand in the growth of our community. We're nearing 5,000 people" says Mayor Jon Winkel

To meet the need of their growing population, houses and apartments are being added to the community.

Ground has broke on a subdivision that will soon feature new lots, all of which will be used to build homes.

"So, we have a subdivision started now where a developer is putting in 88 more lots, so we can keep up because we have very few lots right now."

The new single family homes in the Serenity Point subdivision will cost between $235,000 to $350,000.

But, the 88 new lots isn't the only residential growth Sergeant Bluff is seeing.

A new apartment complex under construction is set to open two new buildings May 15th.

"They have one, two, and three bedroom units. rentals in the first couple buildings are going very well, so you know they're enthused. And, then we'll just keep adding more units to that, up to 156 units total" says Winkel.

Those apartments start at 735 dollars and go up to 1,375 dollars.

As for the growth of the community?

"We see it more as a long term thing. It's been consistent. We've had some increases maybe in the past couple of years but not a lot. It's been long term consistent growth." says