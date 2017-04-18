Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday

After some early morning rain and thunderstorms, it didn't take long to go to a mostly sunny sky making for a gorgeous afternoon with many of us getting into the low 70s for highs.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into Siouxland later tonight and then chances will continue for much of the day on Wednesday.

A few of the storms could be a little strong tomorrow morning.

Then in the late afternoon, some storms in southeastern Siouxland will develop that could become strong to severe.

Those chances of storms will move out of the region Wednesday night which means Thursday will give us decreasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We'll keep Friday and Saturday dry with highs in the low 60s before better warming moves in on Sunday with highs getting close to 70 with mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of a shower would then be on Monday but that is only a small chance at this point.