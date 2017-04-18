Morningside College remembers long-time professor

During his fifteen years as a professor at Morningside College, Dr. Mark Heistad was instrumental in the development of the Mass Communications Department.



He brought years of experience in the field, including fifteen years in public radio.



He used this knowledge not only to teach classes but also to mentor the students.



"I found something I loved and I just went with it. He just helped guide me into that." said Zach Schoenecker, Mass Communications Junior.



"He wanted to give to the students. He once told me it wasn't the money he got from teaching. It was the time he got to spend with the students." said Joan Mansfield, Mass Communication Administrative Assistant.



He was also well known in the department for letting students be creative.



"If we thought of it and we were able to produce it with what we had for equipment and within the guidelines he just let us go. He was all for it." said Taylor DeVary, Mass Communication Junior.



Heistad began his battle with esophageal cancer in the fall of 2015.



"The support from my family, my colleagues, the students here has been overwhelming. They've all got my back." said Dr. Mark Heistad.



He lost that battle Monday night at the age of 59.



The department will be forced to move on but they will not forget his impact.



"We are really gonna miss him here, really gonna miss him. We can find someone to teach his classes but we're not going to find someone to replace Mark Heistad." said Dave Madsen, Mass Communication Dept. Chair.