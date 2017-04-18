Flooding a problem for parts of Houston - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Flooding a problem for parts of Houston

Posted:
Heavy rain fell early Tuesday in and around Houston causing lots of flooding in parts of the city.

Over 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen southeast of the downtown area.

While storms are still in Houston's forecast into tomorrow, they are not expected to be as widespread or as heavy as what fell Tuesday.

