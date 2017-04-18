Ernst answers questions about ACA during Wall Lake, IA town hall meeting

Though confrontational in the past, Tuesday's town hall meeting featuring Senator Joni Ernst was calm by comparison. The Republican fielded questions from health care and immigration to trade and presidential travel.

Some of Ernst's constituents focused the Affordable Care Act. One person mentioned his son-in-law, who has a severe shoulder injury which eliminates use of his right arm. He told Ernst if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, his son-in-law will lose his health insurance. He asked Ernst what she believes needs to be done in regards to health care. "Two of the things that I hear consistently coming from Iowans is the pre-existing conditions, which is very important to me that we maintain that," Ernst said. "I have a brother and sister that were juvenile diabetics. So understanding, it's personal. I think everybody in this room could give us an example of somebody, a family or friend. that has some condition that would be considered a preexisting condition."

Ernst says it's important to provide coverage for those people with the pre-existing conditions. She says she has also heard from some people, who believe children should be able to stay on their parents' insurance policies until the age of 26. Ernst agrees what insurance should be extended to those children until the 26-years-old.

While some members of the crowd disagreed with some of Ernst's answers, the crowd was not confrontational. "It was a very reasonable discussion today," said Ernst. "I took a lot of good notes. The crowd here was split with what they agree on and what they disagree on. But. compiling all of that information, I've become better informed at what Iowans are looking for in their elected officials."