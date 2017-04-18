Federal judge denies motion to dismiss non-profit lawsuit agains - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Federal judge denies motion to dismiss non-profit lawsuit against Argosy's former owners

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A federal judge has denied a motion filed by the former owner of the Argosy Casino to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a local non-profit.

Last November, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland filed the $1.93 million lawsuit against the Belle of Sioux City, and the Iowa Gaming Company, which are former owners of the Argosy.

Beginning in April of 2013, the Community Action Agency contends Belle, and the Iowa Gaming Company, withheld gaming revenue from their non-profit partner, Missouri River Historical Development. That meant MRHD couldn't share that revenue with dozens of local non-profits, which are represented by the Community Action Agency in the lawsuit.

Court documents, obtained by KTIV, show the judge denied the motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

An order, filed April 3rd, asks both sides to be prepared for a five-day jury trial by June 11th, 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.