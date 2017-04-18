Federal judge denies motion to dismiss non-profit lawsuit against Argosy's former owners

A federal judge has denied a motion filed by the former owner of the Argosy Casino to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a local non-profit.

Last November, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland filed the $1.93 million lawsuit against the Belle of Sioux City, and the Iowa Gaming Company, which are former owners of the Argosy.

Beginning in April of 2013, the Community Action Agency contends Belle, and the Iowa Gaming Company, withheld gaming revenue from their non-profit partner, Missouri River Historical Development. That meant MRHD couldn't share that revenue with dozens of local non-profits, which are represented by the Community Action Agency in the lawsuit.

Court documents, obtained by KTIV, show the judge denied the motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

An order, filed April 3rd, asks both sides to be prepared for a five-day jury trial by June 11th, 2018.