Two face charges following Spencer, IA traffic stop - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two face charges following Spencer, IA traffic stop

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

Two people face multiple charges after an incident, in Spencer, Iowa, early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Sunday, police received a report of a man flashing a gun in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue. The caller also claimed the suspect fired a round into the air.

Shortly before Noon, Sunday, police found the vehicle involved, and searched it. Inside, they found a stolen handgun, ammunition, marijuana, cocaine, paraphernalia, and cash.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Jessica Updike, of Spencer. She faces charges of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Anjelo Humberto Ramirez Munoz of Sioux City, was charged with possession of a control substance with the intent to deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless use of firearms, carrying weapons, possession of stolen weapons, and aggravated assault.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.