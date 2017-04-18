Two face charges following Spencer, IA traffic stop

Two people face multiple charges after an incident, in Spencer, Iowa, early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Sunday, police received a report of a man flashing a gun in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue. The caller also claimed the suspect fired a round into the air.

Shortly before Noon, Sunday, police found the vehicle involved, and searched it. Inside, they found a stolen handgun, ammunition, marijuana, cocaine, paraphernalia, and cash.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Jessica Updike, of Spencer. She faces charges of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Anjelo Humberto Ramirez Munoz of Sioux City, was charged with possession of a control substance with the intent to deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless use of firearms, carrying weapons, possession of stolen weapons, and aggravated assault.