Ernst addresses health care, immigration & presidential travel during town hall

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
WALL LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -

The political divisions in our country were on display during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's latest town hall meeting in Wall Lake, Iowa Tuesday.

Ernst's stop was part of her annual 99 county tour of Iowa.

Reaction was swift to her answer to a question about her support of President Donald Trump in the wake of his comments about women, and the disabled.

"Would you say they're character flaws" asked Sen. Joni Ernst. "I think it's more than character flaws," said an audience member. "Well, and I think we have a president that has a number of flaws," Ernst said. "I would say I support more of the policies. I don't support every policy. But there are policies that I support."

But, some folks at Ernst's town hall weren't convinced. Some took issue with the president's frequent trips to his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.

"I do wish that he would spend more time in Washington, D.C.," said Ernst. "That's what we have the White House for. We would love to see more of those State Department visits in Washington, D.C. I think it's smart that he does business in Washington, D.C."

People also wanted to know the future of health care in our country, specifically when it comes to the Affordable Care Act.

"Two of the things that I hear consistently  coming from Iowans is the preexisting conditions, which is very important to me that we maintain that. I have a brother and sister that were juvenile diabetics. So understanding, it's personal. I think everybody in this room could give us an example of somebody, a family or friend. that has some condition that would be considered a preexisting condition."

On the topic of immigration, Ernst said it should be made easier for people to obtain their legal citizenship.

"I would disagree about citizenship for the folks that are already here," she said. "I'm not in favor necessarily of deporting them unless they have, unless they're felons or doing something really bad in our communities."

Now, Ernst takes her constituents' concerns with her to Washington.

