Woodbury county supervisors approve reconstruction of bridge near Moville, IA

Woodbury County residents pleaded their case to county supervisors to rebuild a bridge on a county road, they say, is vital to their farming businesses.

The Haskell Avenue Bridge in Moville was destroyed in a flood last June.

The flood shifted the bridge's support structure by over four feet.

County officials, who oppose the reconstruction of the bridge, argue that the project cannot fit within the existing budget.

During Tuesday's meeting of the Woodbury County Supervisors, a Moville resident said he didn't know what to expect from the board, but was pleased that supervisors listened to their concerns.

"My house, my farmstead overlooks the town of Moville and this bridge, this intersection. I've gone by through this area for 60 years," said Moville resident, Dennis Rumohr.

"I thought the county board of supervisors had a very open mind, tonight. They did a good job, they listened to us all, it got to be a long meeting. Granted, it's an expensive ordeal, but it's just one of those bridges that's got to be done."

The board voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with the project.

Supervisors say the cost to repair the bridge would be in the ballpark of $600,000.