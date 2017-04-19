Former New England Patriots tight end athlete found dead in pris - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former New England Patriots tight end athlete found dead in prison cell

Posted:
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning. Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.
(NBC) -

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Hernandez was discovered hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at around 2:05 a.m. Central Time.

Lifesaving techniques were attempted and he was transported to the UMass Memorial - HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Officials say the former New England Patriots tight end attempted to block his door from the inside at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

The 27-year-old's next of kin has been notified.

Police are on scene and investigation is underway.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.