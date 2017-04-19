Georgia's congressional special election head to runoff

The results are out for the closely-watched congressional special election in the Atlanta, Georgia -- in a race targeted by democrats nationwide as a chance to strike back against President Donald Trump.
The results are out Wednesday morning for the closely-watched congressional special election in the Atlanta, Georgia -- in a race targeted by democrats nationwide as a chance to strike back against President Donald Trump.
The 30-year-old Democrat Jon Ossoff fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory.
Ossoff led the 18 candidate field in Georgia's 6th Congressional District - an unusual development for a district dominated for decades by republicans.
Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, finished a distant second, qualifying for the June 20th runoff.
Georgia's 6th district seat opened up when Tom Price resigned to become President Trump's health and human services secretary.
But riding anti-trump motivation, democrats nationwide poured over $8,000,000 into the race, hoping to push Ossoff over the finish line.