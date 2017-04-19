Georgia's congressional special election head to runoff - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Georgia's congressional special election head to runoff

Posted:
The results are out for the closely-watched congressional special election in the Atlanta, Georgia -- in a race targeted by democrats nationwide as a chance to strike back against President Donald Trump. The results are out for the closely-watched congressional special election in the Atlanta, Georgia -- in a race targeted by democrats nationwide as a chance to strike back against President Donald Trump.
(AP) -

The results are out Wednesday morning for the closely-watched congressional special election in the Atlanta, Georgia -- in a race targeted by democrats nationwide as a chance to strike back against President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old Democrat Jon Ossoff fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory.

Ossoff led the 18 candidate field in Georgia's 6th Congressional District - an unusual development for a district dominated for decades by republicans.

Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, finished a distant second, qualifying for the June 20th runoff.

Georgia's 6th district seat opened up when Tom Price resigned to become President Trump's health and human services secretary.

But riding anti-trump motivation, democrats nationwide poured over $8,000,000 into the race, hoping to push Ossoff over the finish line.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.