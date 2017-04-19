More storms arrive Wednesday

After a beautiful closeout to our Tuesday clouds have built back in once again as another frontal boundary is pressing into Siouxland.



Showers and storms will develop through the morning hours lasting through the day as the boundary progress through the region.



A few of this storms may become strong to severe especially SE of the Sioux City Metro Area.



The main threats do look to be the large hail concern as well as damaging winds here in Siouxland. The moisture begins to move east of the viewing area tonight as high pressure builds in.



We'll have the thunderstorm chances in the early evening with clouds remaining through the overnight hours.



Storms will be with us throughout much of our Wednesday with a few strong to severe possible! Stay tuned #StormTeam4 pic.twitter.com/i6ZyJJfCKw — KTIV Weather (@KTIVweather) April 19, 2017

Decreasing cloud cover will then be the trend on Thursday setting us up for a much more pleasant day.



High pressure holds strong through the weekend with lots of sunshine and near average temperatures expected.



Rain chances return as we step into our Monday as a low-pressure center passes to our north.



Right now, chances look minimal with some isolated showers at best.



A stronger system then looks increase our storm chances heading into the middle of next week. Our temperatures stay seasonable through the rest of the week with highs warming towards 70° for our Sunday.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer