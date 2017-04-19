LAKES AREA NEWS: Iowa Rock n' Roll Music Association celebrates Record Store Day Saturday

With a renewed interest in vinyl records, the Iowa Rock n' Roll Music Association is celebrating Record Store Day with a special event on Saturday at the Roof Garden at 91 Lake Street in Arnolds Park, Iowa.

The IRRMA is inviting the public to view and purchase vinyl records on Saturday for Record Store Day.

IRRMA's LaZanne Wetrosky says 1000s of albums will be displayed at the Roof Garden. "It's National Small Record Store Day all over the country, and in the cities it's a really big deal, and so we decided, we had boxes and boxes of vinyl out in storage, and we decided to participate in National Small Record Store Day, because we have some small record stores in the Iowa (Rock) Hall of Fame here. And so we brought out, thousands of vinyl albums, not 45's, all the albums. So, we've been busy sorting them now for three weeks into genre, era, groups and so on," LaZanne Wetrosky said.

She adds that prize drawings will be held during the event.

"We have a drawing for one of the new record players, that kind of looks like the old-fashioned suitcase, and we're going to have a couple special things with some T-Shirts that we're making up for this event."

IRRMA's Record Store Day event will run from 10-6 p.m. on Saturday at the Roof Garden in Arnolds Park. Admission is free.



See more here: https://www.iowarocknroll.com/event-detail?id=150