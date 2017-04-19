Nebraska property tax measure unlikely to advance this year

An effort to unite Nebraska business and farm groups behind a sweeping tax plan is on shaky ground as both sides argue over which taxes should be cut

A bill that seeks to reduce property taxes appears to have stalled in the Nebraska Legislature amid concerns from urban senators and coalitions of farm groups and schools.

Supporters said Tuesday they don't believe the measure has enough support to overcome a filibuster.

Lawmakers debated the bill for roughly three hours but stopped before reaching a vote. It's unlikely to get debated again this year unless backers can show they have the 33 votes required to force a vote on it.

The bill by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte would lower Nebraska's school property tax levy cap and limit the percentage of district funding that could come from property taxes. Schools would have seen an increase in state aid.

Urban senators say it could increase costs for their constituents.