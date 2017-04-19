Iowa county seeks changes in hog confinement evaluations

Officials of a northern Iowa county have asked the state to reconsider its model for evaluating concentrated animal feeding operations

Officials of a northern Iowa county have asked the state to reconsider its model for evaluating concentrated animal feeding operations.

The Globe Gazzette reports that Cerro Gordo County is the 11th to write to the governor and Legislature seeking changes to ensure concerns about the environment are being addressed. The state's master matrix is a set of standards established by Iowa law governing construction use of hog confinements. It's used for scoring operations, which are approved on a points-based system, and doesn't allow for local control even when county officials see potential health hazards.

County supervisors say they've reached out to the Department of Natural Resources about matters including construction, impacts on drainage, road infrastructure, residential development and environmental concerns.