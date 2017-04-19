Iowa county seeks changes in hog confinement evaluations - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa county seeks changes in hog confinement evaluations

Posted:
Officials of a northern Iowa county have asked the state to reconsider its model for evaluating concentrated animal feeding operations Officials of a northern Iowa county have asked the state to reconsider its model for evaluating concentrated animal feeding operations
MASON CITY, IA (AP) -

Officials of a northern Iowa county have asked the state to reconsider its model for evaluating concentrated animal feeding operations.

The Globe Gazzette reports that Cerro Gordo County is the 11th to write to the governor and Legislature seeking changes to ensure concerns about the environment are being addressed. The state's master matrix is a set of standards established by Iowa law governing construction use of hog confinements. It's used for scoring operations, which are approved on a points-based system, and doesn't allow for local control even when county officials see potential health hazards.

County supervisors say they've reached out to the Department of Natural Resources about matters including construction, impacts on drainage, road infrastructure, residential development and environmental concerns.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.