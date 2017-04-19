Nebraska Legislature won't address Medicaid expansion - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska Legislature won't address Medicaid expansion

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A Nebraska legislative committee has decided to take no action on expanding the state's Medicaid program until it knows what course the federal government will take on health care. The Health and Human Services Committee opted Wednesday not to kill or approve a bill that could give Medicaid coverage to about 90,000 low-income Nebraska residents. The state is one of 19 that declined to expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act.

An initial effort to repeal the Obama administration's signature health care program failed, but Congress is continuing to work on a replacement.

State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, a member of the committee, says he did not want to kill the Medicaid expansion bill outright because a Republican replacement could provide state block grants Nebraska could use for funding.

