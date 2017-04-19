Severe threat continues for this afternoon

Non-severe storms have been moving through Siouxland throughout the day thus far but severe storms are possible this afternoon.



As a frontal boundary continues to get closer to the viewing area, the better chance there will be for stronger storms to develop.



Dew points will be rising so the air is moist which will aid in the storms firing up later on this afternoon.



Much of the eastern half of Siouxland is encased in a risk of severe weather with the southern and eastern most counties now upgraded to an enhanced risk.



All threats are possible this evening including gusty winds, large hail, and maybe an isolated tornadoes. Torrential rains and downpours will be also possible.



