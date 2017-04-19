Iowa mom, son plead not guilty in pot-growing case

A 57-year-old northwest Iowa woman has joined her son in pleading not guilty to marijuana charges.

Glenda Turnquist, of Schaller, submitted written pleas of not guilty Tuesday in Sac County District Court to charges of possession for sale, dependent adult abuse and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Her son, 34-year-old Keegan Cross, pleaded not guilty to the same charges as his mother.

Their trial is scheduled to begin May 9.

They were arrested March 30. Sac County sheriff's deputies say they found 80 marijuana plants, growing lamps, watering pumps, potting soil and fertilizer at Keegan's home.

Officers determined that Turnquist knew of the operation and had helped buy the equipment.

Cross is also accused of using his grandfather's credit card to buy gear for the pot operation.

