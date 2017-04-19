EducationQuest preparing high school students for college - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

EducationQuest preparing high school students for college

LINCOLN, NE (SUBMITTED) -

Students can visit with representatives from nearly 80 colleges during the Tri-State Area College Fair, Sunday, April 23 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at

the Marina Center, 385 E. 4th St., South Sioux City.

The free event, sponsored by EducationQuest Foundation, is especially important for high school juniors who should narrow their college choices before taking the ACT this spring and applying for financial aid and college admission early in the fall.

The fair will also help seniors finalize their college decision, and sophomores start their college search process. Before attending, students should register for a barcode at NebraskaCollegeFairs.org, print the barcode (or download it to their smartphone) and take it to the fair so college reps can scan it.

A list of participating colleges and questions to ask are available in the college fair article at EducationQuest.org.

EducationQuest Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, EducationQuest provides free college planning services, need-based scholarships, college access grants, and outreach services for community agencies. For more information, call 800.303.3745 or visit EducationQuest.org
 

