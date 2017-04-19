Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth. 

21-year old Ivan Avila plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and two counts of distributing meth. 

He must serve a four-year term of supervised release after his term. 

During his plea hearing back in January, Avila admitted he and others conspired to distribute meth in the Sioux City area from 2015 to January of 2016. 

