Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution

A Sioux City man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth.

21-year old Ivan Avila plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and two counts of distributing meth.

He must serve a four-year term of supervised release after his term.

During his plea hearing back in January, Avila admitted he and others conspired to distribute meth in the Sioux City area from 2015 to January of 2016.