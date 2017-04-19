Federal judge denies part of motion for summary judgment in Sergeant Bluff-Luton student abuse case

A federal judge will allow trial to begin, next month, in a lawsuit filed against the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District.

In a recent order, Judge Mark Bennett denied four of seven arguments the school district made for what's called "summary judgment". The motion for summary judgment asked the court to rule that the plaintiff had no case, because there were no facts at issue.

In this case, the plaintiffs are parents of an autistic child, which claim their son was physically abused by a teacher in the Sergeant Bluff schools. According to court documents, the child left his desk, and laid on the ground. After being asked to go back to his desk, the parents say the teacher dragged their son across the carpeted floor.

The parents are seeking damages for excessive use of force, violations of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act, negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Back in October, the lawyer representing the family refused a $100,000 settlement offer. Attorney Dave O'Brien said damages exceed $10-million. O'Brien said experts told them the child suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, and will need to be institutionalized for the rest of his life.

The trial is set to start May 30th.