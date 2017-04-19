Morningside's Landgren ties NAIA for most times hit by a pitch

Elin Landgren has tied the NAIA record for being hit by a pitch.

Morningside College’s Elin Landgren, a senior catcher from Des Moines, Iowa, tied the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) softball national record for most times hit by a pitch in a career during the 10th-ranked Mustangs’ doubleheader sweep of Dordt College on Tuesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Landgren was hit twice when the Mustangs won the opener 8-1 to raise her career total to 71 times hit by a pitch. She has been hit 20 times this season. Landgren tied a NAIA national record previously set by Lindsey Krippel of Olivet Nazarene University, who was hit 71 times during her career from 2013-16.

Landgren went two-for-three with a pair of RBIs to help lead the Mustangs to a 4-2 victory in the nightcap.

Morningside improved its record to 28-7, including a league leading 10-2 mark in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).