Morningside's Landgren ties NAIA for most times hit by a pitch - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Morningside's Landgren ties NAIA for most times hit by a pitch

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Elin Landgren has tied the NAIA record for being hit by a pitch. Elin Landgren has tied the NAIA record for being hit by a pitch.
SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Morningside College) -

Morningside College’s Elin Landgren, a senior catcher from Des Moines, Iowa, tied the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) softball national record for most times hit by a pitch in a career during the 10th-ranked Mustangs’ doubleheader sweep of Dordt College on Tuesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Landgren was hit twice when the Mustangs won the opener 8-1 to raise her career total to 71 times hit by a pitch. She has been hit 20 times this season. Landgren tied a NAIA national record previously set by Lindsey Krippel of Olivet Nazarene University, who was hit 71 times during her career from 2013-16.

Landgren went two-for-three with a pair of RBIs to help lead the Mustangs to a 4-2 victory in the nightcap.

Morningside improved its record to 28-7, including a league leading 10-2 mark in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.