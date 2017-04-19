Sen. Charles Grassley takes on tough student questions during high school visit

Politicians rely on voters to put them in office, and help craft policy while they're there.

And, there's no shortage of opinions, even from high school students who are waiting for the chance to cast their first ballot.

That's who Grassley spoke to Wednesday.

It was a very different crowd for Grassley as he took on all topics at the national forefront.

The questions came from students at Ridge View High School in Holstein, Iowa.

"I asked if Senator Grassley thought that the benefits of the wind energy outweighed the production of crops through the farmland being taken up by windmills," said Gus Leonard, a senior at Ridge View High School.

Leonard was one of a dozen students, who had their questions answered by Iowa's senior senator, Wednesday.

Grassley, who farms in northeast Iowa, had an answer for Leonard.

"Obviously it has some impact because you can't plan corn on cement," said Grassley. "So I agree with you on that. But, I think that you've got to look at it from a standpoint that farmers don't have to put it on their land if they don't want to.

But, Leonard wasn't the only student asking Grassley the tough questions.

One student asked about the decision to appoint Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S Supreme Court by simple majority, rather than a 2/3 majority.

"It definitely makes me feel important and that he cares about our opinions and getting to know some of the younger people that he represents," said Amanda Bruns, a senior at Ridge View High School.

Grassley says it's important for him to give students access to him as often as he can.

"We usually have involvement with the government classes as well as other students and you have an opportunity to be a resource for the government students to make government real to them."

Grassley says it's important for him to stop at high schools to make sure that he gets his message out about the importance of the political process at an early age.

He says he tries to speak with students at at least a dozen Iowa high schools, every year.