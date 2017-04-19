Prostitute sting leads to three arrests - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Prostitute sting leads to three arrests

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Three people are arrested following a prostitution sting in Sioux City. 

21-year old Jonte Harris and 27-year old Ider Cal-Vincente are charged with prostitution, and 25-year old Kelinsia Harris is charged with pimping. 

According to police, undercover officers made contact with Cal-Vincente Tuesday to meet at a hotel, where he agreed to exchange money for sex. 

Undercover officers also made contact with Jonte and Kelinsia Tuesday through an ad posted on backpage.com.

The officers confirmed with both the trade of money for sex.  
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.