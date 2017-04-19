Prostitute sting leads to three arrests

Three people are arrested following a prostitution sting in Sioux City.

21-year old Jonte Harris and 27-year old Ider Cal-Vincente are charged with prostitution, and 25-year old Kelinsia Harris is charged with pimping.

According to police, undercover officers made contact with Cal-Vincente Tuesday to meet at a hotel, where he agreed to exchange money for sex.

Undercover officers also made contact with Jonte and Kelinsia Tuesday through an ad posted on backpage.com.

The officers confirmed with both the trade of money for sex.

