Tips for finding the right college

No matter what grade you are in, it is never too early to think about college, and even what job you would want in the future.

April Netley, a counselor at North High joined us in the studio with tips on finding the right school.

Students can visit with representatives from nearly 80 colleges during the Tri-State Area College Fair, Sunday, April 23 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at

the Marina Center, 385 E. 4th St., South Sioux City.

The free event, sponsored by EducationQuest Foundation, is especially important for high school juniors who should narrow their college choices before taking the ACT this spring and applying for financial aid and college admission early in the fall.