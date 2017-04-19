Tips for finding the right college - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tips for finding the right college

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect

No matter what grade you are in, it is never too early to think about college, and even what job you would want in the future. 

April Netley, a counselor at North High joined us in the studio with tips on finding the right school. 

Students can visit with representatives from nearly 80 colleges during the Tri-State Area College Fair, Sunday, April 23 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at

the Marina Center, 385 E. 4th St., South Sioux City.

The free event, sponsored by EducationQuest Foundation, is especially important for high school juniors who should narrow their college choices before taking the ACT this spring and applying for financial aid and college admission early in the fall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.