Sioux City police arrest two suspects following vandalism of Miracle Field

Two men are charged in connection with damage done to Sioux City's Miracle Field.

Sioux City Police detectives say Trent Tadlock and Colton Stroman are both charged with 2nd-degree mischief, and 3rd-degree burglary.

Stroman was already in custody for previous charges for a stabbing that occurred on March 30th.

Tadlock bonded out on a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 27th.

Sioux City Police say they had some help with finding the suspects.

"So they called out our crime scene technicians, who did an absolutely, stellar job. And were were able to establish some evidence as to a few of the people who may have been involved and then I followed up with interviews. Starting there I was able to identify 5 people were involved," said Sioux City Police Detective, Bill Nice.

$6,000 worth of damage was done to the concession stand area of Miracle Field.

Investigators are still searching for a fifth suspect.

Miracle Field Board President Kevin Negaard says with having a complex open 24/7, there would be a possibility of vandalism.

He also did say he is happy that none of the actual park equipment got ruined.

The Miracle League has received nothing but support since the vandalism.

The Miracle Field's opening day for the season is this coming Sunday and they have replaced and fixed the damages to their concessions area.