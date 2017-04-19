Twitter: NW Iowa Congressman Steve King toasts Border Patrol ove - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Twitter: NW Iowa Congressman Steve King toasts Border Patrol over deportation

Posted:
UNDATED (KTIV)

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King, of Iowa, is toasting the deportation of a man whose attorneys say is the first known person who qualifies for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to be removed from the country by President Donald Trump.

Juan Manuel Montes has sued the federal government over his deportation to Mexico. The 23-year-old says he's entitled to stay in the U.S. under DACA, which shields people who came to the country as young children.

King posted a picture on Twitter of a filled U.S. Border Patrol mug, Tuesday. The post read: "First non-valedictorian DREAMer deported. Border Patrol, this one's for you."

King told Newsmax in 2013 that for every young immigrant that becomes a valedictorian, another 100 are smuggling drugs.

