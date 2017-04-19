Kirk Speraw's basketball journey has taken him full circle. The Sioux City North grad played at Iowa and got his first coaching job with the Hawkeyes as a graduate assistant. He's been head coach Fran McCaffery's right-hand man for eight years, and he's back in Sioux City.

Speraw is the keynote speaker at the annual Sertoma Club Banquet. He's been part of a coaching staff that is the first in Hawkeye history to win 18 or more games for six straight seasons.

Iowa's been to three NCAA tournaments and three NIT's in the last six years and he feels right at home in Iowa.

"It's neat to be back in the home state and come back to the Iowa Hawkeyes and try to get that program back on track when we first got here seven years ago," said Speraw. "It's always good to come up to Sioux City and see my mom, she's still here. It's always a good time getting back home."

On the floor, Speraw works mainly with the perimeter players. He helped Peter Jok lead the Big Ten in scoring last season. Jok will be gone next season, but the four other starters return and the next three highest scoring Hawkeyes last season were freshman.

Speraw sees big things ahead for the Hawkeyes.

"It's not always where we want it to be or end up the way we want it to be but I think we've built a very strong foundation, now we've got to be able to take the next step and compete for Big Ten titles and get deeper in the NCAA tournament," added Speraw. "That's our goal."

This is the 49th year the Sertoma Club has hosted a sports banquet.