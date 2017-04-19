Students learn how to deal with an active shooter as Columbine anniversary nears

Thursday marks the 18th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.

In the years since that day, several mass shootings have taken place in schools across the country.

One Northwest Iowa town is making sure their students are prepared.

School shootings across the nation forcing local school and law enforcement agencies to step it up when it comes to the safety of students.

The drill at Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire High School helped teach young people a new way to deal with an active shooter.

Previously, students were taught to lock down.

Now, there's a new system in place.

The training is called ALICE.

ALICE stands for:

Alert

Lock down

Inform

Confine

Evacuate.

"Recently they've had more of the passive where you lock down and you hide in the rooms. And, the ALICE training is more having the kids take control of the environment, protecting themselves, getting away from the situation. Being active as opposed to being very passive." says GTRA Community Schools Superintendent Andrew Woiwood.

So, why the change in protocol?

Officials say it's better for the kids when they're in a scary situation.

"In lock down drills, what they do is they can walk through and just sit and shoot each and every student like they did in Columbine. In ALICE, where the students are reacting and moving it's harder to get fatal shots and more students survive that way." says Miranda DePyper Fire/EMS/ Health Programmer with Iowa Lakes Community College.

The drill teaches students to take control.

It takes just moments for a shooter to fire multiple rounds.

That's important for students who are involved in an active shooter situation.

But, officials say the average time for first responders to arrive on the scene is five to six minutes.

"They are the first responders in the situation themselves. The police officers aren't the first responders. the kids themselves have to be able to be prepared in order to have the confidence in themselves to be able to get out of the building very quickly. We want them to, if they can evacuate right away" says Detective Nataniel Dunlavy with the Estherville Police.

The active shooter drill brought together everyone from deputies, tactical teams and Emergency Management to train young minds to survive.

To find out more about the ALICE training you can click here: https://www.alicetraining.com/