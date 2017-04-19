Plymouth County, IA deputies search for missing man - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Plymouth County, IA deputies search for missing man

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

Plymouth County, Iowa investigators need your help to find a man, who's been missing since last Friday.

Deputies say 28-year-old Kyle Sitzmann was going to visit friends, and they think he could be in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, area. But, Chief Deputy Craig Bartolozzi told KTIV there are some "concerns" about his welfare, and that's why its important that authorities get a hold of him.

No foul play is suspected.

But, a missing persons report has been filed.

If you have any information about Kyle Sitzmann's whereabouts, contact the Plymouth County Sheriff at (712) 546-8191.

