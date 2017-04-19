Goodwill Outlet Center opens in Sioux City

A familiar face in Siouxland opened a new store today on Sioux City's westside.

An outlet store for Goodwill of the Great Plains had its first day of business.

Items that don't sell in other Goodwill stores are given another chance at the outlet store.

The items are placed into bins which are replaced every hour.

This keeps a fresh selection available for customers.

News release from Goodwill of the Great Plains:

Goodwill of the Great Plains is adding a NEW Goodwill shopping experience to Sioux City by opening our first Outlet Center on April 19 at 10 am.

The Goodwill Outlet Center is located at 3100 West 4th Street, Sioux City, IA (next door to

our West 4th Street store) and will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10

am to 6pm.

Outlet stores are not new to Goodwill, but new to our area. Shoppers can expect to find

deep discounts on items found in our retail stores. In the outlet center, clothing and

household items are sold by the pound, with the exception of furniture, electronics and large

items.

The outlet store allows Goodwill to give a second chance to items that do not sell in our

stores. This helps Goodwill further decrease contribution to landfills and maximizes every

donation. Goodwill makes every effort to recycle items that do not sell through our retail

program.

"We are proud to open our first outlet store. This represents Goodwill's stewardship to our

donors; by ensuring donations given to Goodwill do not go to waste. Funds generated

through the outlet center and all Goodwill stores directly support Goodwill's mission to help

members of our community achieve self-sufficiency through employment and education"

said John Hantla, President and CEO for Goodwill of the Great Plains.

Goodwill welcomes community members to enjoy the treasure hunt found at Goodwill, in

our new Outlet Center, by shopping our local Goodwill retail stores or by shopping online at

www.shopgoodwill.com. By doing so, community members receive the opportunity to

connect to employment thanks to mission programming offered by Goodwill.

In 2016, over 1,100 individuals were placed into community jobs through services offered

at Goodwill's four Connection Centers. A total of 13,453 individuals were served by

Goodwill programs and services in 2016 throughout our region thanks to generous donors

and shoppers.

For more information, please visit our website at www.goodwillgreatplains.org or connect

with us via social media.