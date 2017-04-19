Brian Ferentz works to improve Hawkeye offense

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has been criticized over his 18 seasons for being too conservative on offense. Last season's 8-5 team ranked 121st in the country in total offense -- out of 128 teams. Brian Ferentz is going through spring practice for the first time as the offensive coordinator.

Brian says they've spent the past four weeks evaluating players to 'see what they're good at'. He says coaches aren't able to install an entire offense in the spring, but says the Hawks have a big arsenal of plays to choose from.

Ferentz said no-one has separated in the battle for the starting quarterback job between Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers. He says the offense has learned a lot this spring.

"No, we're not trying to limit the install as far as building it up over time," said Ferentz. "The difficult part is when you start stacking concepts upon concepts. We're trying to get as much on tape, as much evaluated as we can. We try not to throw it all at them at once, but it has stacked up over four weeks."

Iowa's spring game is Friday at 7 o'clock. It will be on the Big Ten Network, on tape delay, at 8:30.