Tornado touches down in Carroll County, IA

A tornado touched down in Carroll County, Iowa around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.
A local radio station reports weather spotters found hail up to a quarter size in Glidden and power lines down near Halbur. That's where a camber was blown over as well.
The storm quickly blew through the area. No reports of any injuries.
The questions came from students at Ridge View High School in Holstein, Iowa.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com