Tornado touches down in Carroll County, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tornado touches down in Carroll County, IA

Posted:
CARROLL COUNTY, IOWA -

A tornado touched down in Carroll County, Iowa around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A local radio station reports weather spotters found hail up to a quarter size in Glidden and power lines down near Halbur.  That's where a camber was blown over as well.

The storm quickly blew through the area.  No reports of any injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.