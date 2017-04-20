Sioux City police said a woman died after being hit on I-29 Thursday morning

Sioux City police said a woman died after being hit on I-29 Thur - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police Sergeant Todd Sassman said officers were called to Interstate 29 south for a person laying in the road at the Hamilton Boulevard exit at 3:26 a.m. 

Sgt. Sassman said a woman had been hit by a semi-tractor pulling a livestock trailer. The woman was critically injured and taken to Mercy Medical Center where she died. 

Investigators said it appears the woman was standing on the roadway in the right lane of I-29 near the Hamilton Exit. 

Sgt. Sassman said the incident remains under investigation and the names of the people involved are not being released at this time. 

