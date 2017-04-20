Much quieter for our Thursday

After quite the active evening across parts of Siouxland yesterday, things are finally quieting down throughout the viewing area. Storms brought hail, some gusty winds, and even a tornado to Siouxland last night as a frontal boundary pushed through the region. That has now moved east and high pressure is building in allowing skies to begin to clear and NW flow taking back over. We'll start off rather cloudy but I think by this afternoon that sunshine will finally begin to peek out. Temperatures will be seasonable today, and much warmer than yesterday with highs climbing towards 60°. Breezy conditions will prevail behind the front though with gusts possibly high as 30 mph. Skies will clear out tonight and that will help lows tumble into the upper 30s. Patchy fog will begin to develop as well, and possibly some frost in our cooler, northern neighborhoods.

A slow but steady warming trend then begins as we step into Friday and into the weekend. Partly sunny to sunny skies will be the progressing through Sunday with highs rising from the 60s tomorrow and Saturday to 70s Sunday and Monday. This ridge of high pressure breaks down next week and we'll see more rain chances Monday through the middle of next week. Right now, the activity is looking more showery in nature, so I think we'll see some sun too.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer