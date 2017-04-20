New controversial fertilizer plant in southeast Iowa is now operational

The governor of Iowa was on hand at the ribbon cutting of a $3 billion fertilizer plant in southeast Iowa on Wednesday.

Governor Terry Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds cut the decoration in Lee County.



The company began construction almost five years ago and is now fully operational.



Farmers can expect more than two million tons of fertilizer to be available annually and rely on local sources.



Branstad says this will drive down prices and create more revenue for both the state and growers.



The plant does have its downsides.



The project has been highlighted by Democrats as the key contributor to the state's current economic problems.



However, Governor Branstad says it is still worth it.



"Iowa fertilizer company employs about 210 million employees with an estimated 25 million dollar payroll and additional $25 million in maintenance spending, said Governor Terry Branstad. "That is real and ongoing investment here in this community in southeast Iowa."