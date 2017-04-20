Lawmakers dismisses Nebraska senator's residency challenge

Nebraska's Legislature has dismissed a challenge asserting a longtime senator does not live in his district.

The leader of the committee that investigated whether Sen. Ernie Chambers lived outside his north Omaha district told lawmakers Thursday that Chambers' challenger failed to prove his case.

Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse says Chambers has been registered to vote in the district since 1960.

Chambers also shared utility bills, receipts for home improvements and his daily print newspaper subscription.

Chambers was seated conditionally at the beginning of the session pending an investigation.

Senators voted 42-0 to dismiss the challenge and seat him permanently.

