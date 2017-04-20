Nebraska liquor license controversy for Whiteclay beer stores

A Nebraska state commission decides to strip beer licenses from four stores in a tiny town on the southern edge of South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation.

The three person liquor control commission voted unanimously to deny the beer license renewals in Whiteclay, Neb.



Activists have been trying to end the sales for years, saying the ready availability of alcohol has been a heavy burden on locals, especially Native Americans.



Abram Neumann, a resident against the beer sales, says tribal elders have told him of a time when Whiteclay was a much nicer community.

"People could have their kids play in the streets, where services were provided, you could buy clothes, you could get ice cream here," said Neumann. "Now that the beer stores are gone, i think we can return to that again."

The tiny Nebraska community has less than a dozen residents, yet four stores there have sold millions of gallons of beer each year, mostly to Native Americans.

One in four babies on the Pine Ridge Reservation suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome and 85 percent of families there are affected by alcoholism.

Attorneys for the four businesses say they will appeal today's decision.