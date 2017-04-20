Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas arrested, teen is safe

A Tennessee teacher on the run for more than a month after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old former student has been arrested in California.

Fifteen-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was found safe when authorities made the arrest.

Thomas and her former teacher, 50-year old Tad Cummins, disappeared on March 13.

Police believed Cummins kidnapped the girl after researching teen marriage online.

The nature of their relationship is still not clear.

Court papers say Thomas was afraid of Cummins, and in January a student reported seeing him kissing the 15-year old on the lips at school.

