Temperatures continue to stay near average into the weekend

A cold front brought storms to the viewing area Wednesday night but there wasn't that much cold air behind it. Temperatures will be falling to below average levels Thursday night with even some patchy frost possible across our northern tier counties in Siouxland. Many of us will be dipping into the middle and upper 30s as winds calm and skies clear. Temperatures will be slowly warming through the weekend with highs topping out in the lower to middle 60s Friday. Even warmer conditions move in for the weekend with Sunday featuring the warmest temps, with highs in the 70s expected.