Paris Shooting: One police officer killed and another wounded on Champs-Elysees

France was on high alert Thursday after one police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting in central Paris, the National Police Union reported.

The person suspected of opening fire on the officers on the Champs-Elysees was also shot and killed, Reuters reported, citing a police source. NBC News could not immediately confirm that.

In the aftermath, a French interior ministry spokesman said on BFMTV that the police officers were targeted deliberately.

In Washington, President Trump said it "looks like another terrorist attack."

"What can you say?" Trump said. "It just never ends."

Meanwhile, dozens of police officers descended on the street and began chasing pedestrians away.

"The area is dangerous because of shooting," a police officer yelled at reporters in English. "You have to stay back."

BFMTV was the first to report the shooting on one of the Paris' most famous boulevards.

The deadly shooting happened as France is in the midst of a hard-fought presidential election.

Marine Le Pen, one of the candidates and leader of France's far-right National Front, fired off a tweet in support of the officers.

"Emotion and solidarity for our security forces, again being targeted," she wrote.

While it remained unclear what was behind the latest spasm of deadly violence in Paris, the city has had to contend with a series of terrorist attacks that have terrified the French.