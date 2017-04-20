3 people hurt in accident in Sioux County, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

3 people hurt in accident in Sioux County, IA

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -

Three people, including a one-year-old child, were hurt in an accident early Tuesday morning in Sioux County, Iowa.

Investigators say 25-year-old Marleni Hernandez-Tomas was driving east on 370th Street northeast of Sioux Center, when she crossed the center line, and struck an oncoming car driven by 29-year-old Nicole Plendl.
    
After the collision, Hernandez-Tomas' vehicle rolled into a ditch trapping her inside.
    
Rescue crews had to cut her out of the vehicle, and then rush her to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.
    
Plendl, and a one-year-old passenger were treated at a Sioux Center hospital for minor injuries.

