3 people hurt in accident in Sioux County, IA

Three people, including a one-year-old child, were hurt in an accident early Tuesday morning in Sioux County, Iowa.



Investigators say 25-year-old Marleni Hernandez-Tomas was driving east on 370th Street northeast of Sioux Center, when she crossed the center line, and struck an oncoming car driven by 29-year-old Nicole Plendl.



After the collision, Hernandez-Tomas' vehicle rolled into a ditch trapping her inside.



Rescue crews had to cut her out of the vehicle, and then rush her to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.



Plendl, and a one-year-old passenger were treated at a Sioux Center hospital for minor injuries.