Musketeers look to close out Des Moines on Friday

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Musketeers have all the momentum in their first round playoff series with Des Moines. Sioux City has won the first two games easily and can close out the series on Friday. Both teams have had a long break this week.

Sioux City won game one, 4-1 last Friday. That might have had the best goal of the playoffs, when Tarek Baker broke his stick, but kicked the puck to J.C. MacLean for the first goal. The Musketeers were even stronger in Game two on Sunday, winning 5-0.

As the top overall seed in the USHL playoffs, Sioux City has home-ice advantage throughout the postseason. But to advance, they'll have to do more than just win at home.

"I don't think the regular season has any impact except who's playing at home and who's playing on the road," said head coach Jay Varady. "In my opinion I don't even think that really matters that much because in the playoffs you have to win games on the road to win a series. It doesn't matter where you play or what you do, you gotta be ready."

"It's playoffs so emotions are going to running high so you gotta know the time and the place and take care of your body as well and try to win the games at the same time," said defenseman Brady Ferner.

Game 3 starts at 7:05 on Friday. SportsFource will be in Des Moines for live reports Friday at 6 and 10.

